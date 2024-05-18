Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    പത്തനംതിട്ട മലയോര മേഖലയിൽ രാത്രിയാത്ര നിരോധിച്ചു

    Night travel has been banned in Pathanamthitta hilly areas
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: അതിതീവ്ര മഴ മുന്നറിയിപ്പിന് പിന്നാലെ പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ രാത്രിയാത്രകൾക്ക് നിരോധനം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തി ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടം. മെയ് 19 മുതൽ 23 വരെ രാത്രി ഏഴുമണിക്ക് ശേഷം പത്തനംതിട്ടയിലെ മലയോര മേഖലകളിലാണ് രാത്രിയാത്ര നിരോധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഗവി ഉൾപ്പടെയുള്ള വിനോദ സഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും നിരോധനം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ക്വാറികളുടെ പ്രവർത്തനവും നിരോധിച്ചു. എല്ലാ താലൂക്കുകളിലും ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനയെ തയ്യാറാക്കാനും ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടം ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.

    Girl in a jacket

