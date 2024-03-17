ഇ.പി ജയരാജനെ ഒരിക്കൽപോലും കണ്ടിട്ടില്ല, വി.ഡി സതീശന്റെ ആരോപണം തള്ളുന്നുവെന്ന് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 March 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 March 2024 10:15 AM GMT
ഇ.പി ജയരാജനെ ഒരിക്കൽപോലും കണ്ടിട്ടില്ല, വി.ഡി സതീശന്റെ ആരോപണം തള്ളുന്നുവെന്ന് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർtext_fields
News Summary - Never met EP Jayarajan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies VD Satheesan's allegation
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് വി.ഡി സതീശന്റെ ആരോപണം തള്ളി തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെ ബി.ജെ.പി സ്ഥാനാർഥി രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ. ഇ.പി ജയരാജനെ ഒരിക്കൽ പോലും കണ്ടിട്ടില്ലെന്നും പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവിന്റെ ആരോപണം തള്ളുന്നുവെന്നും രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ആരോപണങ്ങൾക്ക് പിന്നാലെ പോകാനില്ലെന്നും താൻ മുൻതൂക്കം നൽകുന്നത് വികസന അജണ്ടയിൽ മാത്രമാണെന്നും രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ പറഞ്ഞു.
ഇ. പി ജയരാജനും രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖറും തമ്മില് ബിസിനസ് ബന്ധമുണ്ടെന്നായിരുന്നു വി.ഡി സതീശന്റെ ആരോപണം.
