Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightനെടുമങ്ങാട്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 6:42 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 6:43 PM GMT

    നെടുമങ്ങാട് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    deadbody found
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നെടുമങ്ങാട് സുഹൃത്തുക്കളെ തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. മണക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബിജീഷ് (26), വർക്കല സ്വദേശി ശ്യാം (26) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:friendsdeath news
    News Summary - Nedumangad friends hanged to death
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X