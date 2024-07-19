Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎൻ.ഡി.എ നേതൃയോഗം ഇന്ന്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 July 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    എൻ.ഡി.എ നേതൃയോഗം ഇന്ന് തൃശൂരിൽ

    എൻ.ഡി.എ നേതൃയോഗം ഇന്ന് തൃശൂരിൽ
    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: ദേ​ശീ​യ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ സ​ഖ്യം (എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ) സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നേ​തൃ​യോ​ഗം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ബി.​ജെ.​പി ജി​ല്ല ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ. ​സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ബി.​ഡി.​ജെ.​എ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് തു​ഷാ​ർ വെ​ള്ളാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി തുടങ്ങിയവർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:NDA meeting
