എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ഐതിഹാസിക വിജയം നേടുമെന്ന് എം.വി ഗോവിന്ദൻ

Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2024 11:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2024 11:41 AM GMT
എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ഐതിഹാസിക വിജയം നേടുമെന്ന് എം.വി ഗോവിന്ദൻtext_fields
News Summary - MV Govindan that LDF will win a historic victory
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ഐതിഹാസിക വിജയം നേടുമെന്ന് സി.പി.എം സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറി എം.വി. ഗോവിന്ദൻ. രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രബുദ്ധതയോടെയാണ് കേരളം വോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഇടത് എം.പിമാരുടെ ശബ്ദം പാർലമെൻറിൽ ഉയരുമെന്നും എം.വി. ഗോവിന്ദൻ പറഞ്ഞു
