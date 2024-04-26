Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 26 April 2024 11:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 April 2024 11:41 AM GMT

    എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ഐതിഹാസിക വിജയം നേടുമെന്ന് എം.വി ഗോവിന്ദൻ

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ലോക്‌സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് ഐതിഹാസിക വിജയം നേടുമെന്ന് സി.പി.എം സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറി എം.വി. ഗോവിന്ദൻ. രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രബുദ്ധതയോടെയാണ് കേരളം വോട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഇടത് എം.പിമാരുടെ ശബ്‌ദം പാർലമെൻറിൽ ഉയരുമെന്നും എം.വി. ഗോവിന്ദൻ പറഞ്ഞു

    TAGS:MV GovindanLok Sabha elections 2024
