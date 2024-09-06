Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 3:22 PM GMT
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 3:22 PM GMT

    നഗരസഭ-സഹകരണ ബാങ്ക്​: പ്രശ്‌ന പരിഹാരത്തിനായി യു.ഡി.എഫ്​ മൂന്നംഗ സമിതിയെ ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തി

    UDF
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: തൊടുപുഴ നഗരസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലും സേനാപതി സഹകരണ ബാങ്ക്​ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലുമുണ്ടായ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ ചര്‍ച്ച ചെയ്ത്​ പരിഹരിക്കാനായി യു.ഡി.എഫ്​ മൂന്നംഗ സമിതിയെ നിയോഗിച്ചു. ജോസഫ് വാഴയ്ക്കന്‍, മോന്‍സ് ജോസഫ് എം.എൽ.എ, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാ എന്നിവരാണ് സമിതിയിലെ അംഗങ്ങള്‍.

    TAGS:Cooperative BankMunicipal CorporationUDF
    News Summary - Municipal Corporation-Cooperative Bank: UDF appointed a three-member committee to resolve the issue
