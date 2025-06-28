മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാർ അണക്കെട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് തുറക്കും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 11:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 11:14 PM IST
മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാർ അണക്കെട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് തുറക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Mullaperiyar Dam to open at 10 am on Sunday
ഇടുക്കി: കനത്ത മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാർ അണക്കെട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച തുറക്കും. രാവിലെ 10ന് ഷട്ടർ തുറക്കുമെന്ന് തമിഴ്നാട് അറിയിച്ചു.
അണക്കെട്ടിന്റെ ജലനിരപ്പ് നിലവിൽ 136 അടിയിലെത്തി. പരമാവധി 1,000 ഘന അടി വെള്ളമാണ് തുറന്നുവിടുന്നത്. പെരിയാർ തീരത്തുള്ളവർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടം അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story