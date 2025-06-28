Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 11:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 11:14 PM IST

    മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാർ അണക്കെട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് തുറക്കും

    ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് നിർദേശം
    മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാർ അണക്കെട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10ന് തുറക്കും
    ഇടുക്കി: കനത്ത മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാർ അണക്കെട്ട് ഞായറാഴ്ച തുറക്കും. രാവിലെ 10ന് ഷട്ടർ തുറക്കുമെന്ന് തമിഴ്നാട് അറിയിച്ചു.

    അണക്കെട്ടിന്‍റെ ജലനിരപ്പ് നിലവിൽ 136 അടിയിലെത്തി. പരമാവധി 1,000 ഘന അടി വെള്ളമാണ് തുറന്നുവിടുന്നത്. പെരിയാർ തീരത്തുള്ളവർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടം അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:mullaperiyar damRain Havoc
