Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമാറ്റമില്ല;...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 15 July 2024 4:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 July 2024 4:14 PM GMT

    മാറ്റമില്ല; സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മുഹർറം അവധി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച തന്നെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മാറ്റമില്ല; സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മുഹർറം അവധി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച തന്നെ
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മുഹർറം അവധിയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല. പൊതുഅവധി സംബന്ധിച്ച് നേരത്തേ സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത് പ്രകാരം അവധി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചതന്നെയായിരിക്കും. ബുധനാഴ്ച അവധി വേണമെന്ന ആവശ്യം ഉയർന്നെങ്കിലും സർക്കാർ അംഗീകരിച്ചില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MuharramMuharram holiday
    News Summary - Muharram holiday in the state is Tuesday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick