Posted Ondate_range 10 Oct 2025 7:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Oct 2025 7:45 PM IST
എം.ആർ. അജിത് കുമാർ ബെവ്കോ ചെയർമാൻ
MR Ajith Kumar appointed as Bevco chairman
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എ.ഡി.ജി.പി എം.ആർ. അജിത് കുമാറിന് ബെവ്കോയുടെ അധിക ചുമതല. എക്സൈസ് കമീഷണറായ അജിത് കുമാറിന്, ബെവ്കോയിൽ നിലവിലുള്ള എം.ഡി. തസ്തികക്ക് മുകളിലായി ഒരു ചെയർമാൻ തസ്തിക കൂടി സൃഷ്ടിച്ചാണ് പുതിയ ചുമതല നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
ഐ.ജി ഹർഷിത അത്തല്ലൂരിയാണ് നിലവിൽ ബെവ്കോ സി.എം.ഡി. എം.ഡി പദവിൽ ഹർഷിത അത്തല്ലൂരി തുടരും. മുമ്പും എക്സൈസ് കമീഷണർമാരെ ബെവ്കോയുടെ ചെയർമാനായി നിയമിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
