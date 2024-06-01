Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:22 AM GMT

    നെയ്യാറ്റിൻകരയിൽ മകളുടെ കഴുത്തറുത്ത് അമ്മ ജീവനൊടുക്കി

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: നെയ്യാറ്റിൻകരയിൽ കിടപ്പുരോഗിയായ മകളുടെ കഴുത്തറുത്ത് അമ്മ ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തു. നെയ്യാറ്റിൻകര റെയിൽവേ പാലത്തിനു സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന ലീല(75)യാണ് മകൾ ബിന്ദുവിന് കഴുത്തറുത്ത് കൊലപ്പെടുത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ചതിനു ശേഷം ജീവനൊടുക്കിയത്. ബിന്ദുവിനെ ഗുരുതര പരിക്കുകളോടെ നെയ്യാറ്റിൻകര സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് സംഭവം. എന്നാൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് ഇത് പുറത്തറിഞ്ഞത്. നെയ്യാറ്റിൻകര പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി പരിശോധന നടത്തി.

    TAGS:crime newsNeyyattinkaraThiruvananthapuram News
    News Summary - mother committed suicide by slitting her daughter's throat in Neyyatinkara
