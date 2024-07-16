Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 July 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 July 2024 5:12 AM GMT

    വീട് തകർന്ന് അമ്മയും മകനും മരിച്ചു

    വീട് തകർന്ന് അമ്മയും മകനും മരിച്ചു
    പാലക്കാട്: പാലക്കാട് വടക്കഞ്ചേരി കണ്ണമ്പ്ര കൊട്ടേക്കാട് വീട് തകർന്നു വീണ് അമ്മയും മകനും മരിച്ചു. കൊടക്കുന്ന് വീട്ടിൽ സുലോചന, മകൻ രഞ്ജിത്ത് എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കട്ടിലിൽ ഉറങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുകയായിരുന്ന ഇവരുടെ ദേഹത്തേക്ക് ചുവരിടിഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ശബ്ദം കേട്ട് ഓടിയെത്തിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഉടൻ ഫയർഫോഴ്സിലും പൊലീസിലും വിവരമറിയിച്ചു. അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽനിന്ന് ഇരുവരെയും രക്ഷിച്ച് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    തൊഴിലുറപ്പ് തൊഴിലാളിയാണ് സുലോചന. മകൻ രഞ്ജിത്ത് ബസ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്.

    TAGS:House Collapsedheavy rain
    News Summary - Mother and son died after house collapsed in heavy rain
