താമരശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മുതൽ കൂടുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Dec 2025 8:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Dec 2025 8:42 PM IST
താമരശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മുതൽ കൂടുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - More traffic restrictions at Thamarassery Pass from Monday
Listen to this Article
കോഴിക്കോട്: താമരശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ ജനുവരി അഞ്ച് മുതൽ കൂടുതൽ ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം. ചുരത്തിലെ ആറ്, ഏഴ്, എട്ട് വളവുകളിൽ മുറിച്ചിട്ട മരങ്ങൾ ക്രെയിൻ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ലോറിയിൽ കയറ്റുന്നതിനും റോഡിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റ പ്രവർത്തികൾ നടക്കുന്നതിനുമാണ് ഗതാഗത നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്.
വയനാട്ടിലേക്കുള്ള മൾട്ടി ആക്സിൽ വാഹനങ്ങളും ഭാരവാഹനങ്ങളും നാടുകാണി ചുരത്തിലൂടെയോ കുറ്റ്യാടി ചുരത്തിലൂടെയോ പോകണം. പൊതുമരാമത്ത് ദേശീയപാത ഉപവിഭാഗം അസിസ്റ്റന്റ്റ് എൻജിനീയറാണ് നിയന്ത്രണത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അറിയിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story