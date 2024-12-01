Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 3:58 PM GMT
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 3:59 PM GMT

    പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി

    നേരത്തെ നിശ്ചയിച്ച യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് മാറ്റമുണ്ടാവില്ല
    പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി
    പത്തനംതിട്ട: കനത്ത മഴയുടെ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പത്തനംതിട്ട ജില്ലയിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച അംഗനവാടി, സ്കൂളുകൾ, പ്രഫഷണൽ കോളജുകൾ, ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററുകൾ ഉൾപ്പടെയുള്ള വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് ജില്ല കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

    നേരത്തെ നിശ്ചയിച്ച യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് മാറ്റമുണ്ടാവില്ല.

    TAGS:school holidayheavy rain
