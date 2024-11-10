Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    എറണാകുളം വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 5:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 5:15 PM GMT

    എറണാകുളം വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ജില്ലയിലെ സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച അവധി

    കൊച്ചി: സ്കൂൾ കായികമേളയുടെ സമാപനം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് എറണാകുളം വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ജില്ലയിലെ കേരള സിലബസ് പ്രകാരമുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാലയങ്ങൾക്കും, (പ്രീ പ്രൈമറി മുതൽ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി വരെ) തിങ്കളാഴ്ച അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ജില്ല കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:school holiday
    News Summary - Monday holiday for schools in Ernakulam Education District
