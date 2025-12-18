കള്ളനെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് ആൾക്കൂട്ടമർദനം; വാളയാറിൽ ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 18 Dec 2025 10:42 PM IST
Updated On 18 Dec 2025 10:42 PM IST
കള്ളനെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് ആൾക്കൂട്ടമർദനം; വാളയാറിൽ ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Mob lynching; Tragic end for migrant worker in Walayar
പാലക്കാട്: വാളയാർ അട്ടപ്പള്ളത്ത് ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളി ആൾക്കൂട്ടമർദനത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഛത്തിസ്ഗഢ് സ്വദേശി രാംമനോഹർ (31) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഏതാനും ദിവസം മുമ്പാണ് ഇയാൾ വാളയാറിലെത്തിയത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് സംഭവം.
അട്ടപ്പള്ളത്ത് മോഷണത്തിനെത്തിയ ഇയാളെ നാട്ടുകാർ പിടികൂടി മർദിച്ചിരുന്നു. പാലക്കാട് ജില്ല ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രാത്രിയോടെ മരിച്ചു. രാംമനോഹർ മാനസികാസ്വാസ്ഥ്യമുള്ള ആളാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. വിവരങ്ങൾ ശേഖരിക്കുന്നതായി പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
