Posted Ondate_range 4 April 2025 10:26 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 April 2025 10:26 PM IST
പാർട്ടി കോൺഗ്രസിനിടെ ശ്വാസതടസ്സം; എം.എം. മണി ആശുപത്രിയിൽtext_fields
മധുര: സി.പി.എം പാർട്ടി കോൺഗ്രസിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനെത്തിയ സംസ്ഥാന കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗം എം.എം. മണി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടോടെ സമ്മേളന നഗരിയിൽനിന്ന് ശ്വാസതടസ്സം അനുഭവപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
വൈദ്യപരിശോധനയിൽ ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് വ്യക്തമായി. തുടർന്ന് മധുര അപ്പോളോ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. മണിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില നിലവിൽ തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്ന് ആശുപത്രി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
