Madhyamam
    date_range 4 April 2025 10:26 PM IST
    date_range 4 April 2025 10:26 PM IST

    പാ​ർ​ട്ടി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സിനിടെ ശ്വാ​സ​ത​ട​സ്സം; എം.എം. മണി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ

    പാ​ർ​ട്ടി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സിനിടെ ശ്വാ​സ​ത​ട​സ്സം; എം.എം. മണി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ
    എം.​എം. മ​ണി

    മ​ധു​ര: സി.​പി.​എം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം എം.​എം. മ​ണി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന ന​ഗ​രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ശ്വാ​സ​ത​ട​സ്സം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    വൈ​ദ്യ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യ സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ധു​ര അ​പ്പോ​ളോ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. മ​ണി​യു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല നി​ല​വി​ൽ തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

