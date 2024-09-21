Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT

    എം.എം ലോറൻസ് : കരുത്തുറ്റ തൊഴിലാളി സംഘടനാ നേതാവും മികച്ച സംഘാടകനുമായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് വി.ഡി. സതീശൻ

    കൊച്ചി: എം.എം ലോറന്‍സ് കരുത്തുറ്റ തൊഴിലാളി സംഘടനാ നേതാവും മികച്ച സംഘാടകനുമായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് വി.ഡി. സതീശൻ. ശക്തമായ നിലപാടുകള്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കാനും അതില്‍ ഉറച്ചു നില്‍ക്കാനും പാര്‍ട്ടി ചട്ടക്കൂട് എം.എം ലോറന്‍സിന് ഒരിക്കലും തടസമായിരുന്നില്ല. എം.എം ലോറന്‍സിന്റെ വിയോഗം രാഷ്ട്രീയ കേരളത്തിന് തീരാ നഷ്ടമാണ്. കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെ ദുഃഖത്തില്‍ പങ്കുചേരുന്നുവെന്നും വി.ഡി. സതീശന്‍ അനുശോചന സന്ദേശത്തിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:MM Lawrence
