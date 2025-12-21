Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    11 വര്‍ഷമായി കാണാനില്ല; യുവതിക്കായി തിരച്ചില്‍ ഊര്‍ജിതം

    11 വര്‍ഷമായി കാണാനില്ല; യുവതിക്കായി തിരച്ചില്‍ ഊര്‍ജിതം
    റഹിയാനത്ത്

    പടിഞ്ഞാറത്തറ: 11 വര്‍ഷമായി കണ്ടുകിട്ടാത്ത യുവതിക്കായി തിരച്ചില്‍ വീണ്ടും ഊര്‍ജിതമാക്കി പൊലീസ്. 2014 ഫെബ്രുവരിയില്‍ വീട്ടില്‍നിന്നും കാണാതായ പടിഞ്ഞാറത്തറ, പന്തിപ്പൊയില്‍, ബപ്പനംമല, കൊല്ലരുതൊടിയില്‍ വീട്, കെ.ടി. റഹിയാനത്ത്(34)നെ കണ്ടെത്താനായാണ് തിരച്ചില്‍ ഊര്‍ജിതമാക്കിയത്.

    2015 ജൂണിലാണ് വീട്ടുകാര്‍ നല്‍കിയ പരാതിയിൽ പടിഞ്ഞാറത്തറ പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷിച്ചെങ്കിലും കണ്ടെത്താനായില്ല. എന്തെങ്കിലും വിവരം ലഭിക്കുന്നവര്‍ അടുത്തുള്ള പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലോ താഴെ കാണുന്ന നമ്പറിലോ അറിയിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്. ഫോണ്‍: 04936202096 (ഓഫിസ്, ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി കല്‍പറ്റ), 9497990130(ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി കല്‍പറ്റ)

