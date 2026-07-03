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Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2026 10:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2026 10:05 PM IST
മിനി ബോട്ട് മുങ്ങി രണ്ടുപേരെ കാണാതായി, മൂന്നുപേർ നീന്തിക്കയറിtext_fields
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News Summary - Two missing after mini boat sinks, three swim to safety
തൃശൂർ: തൃശൂർ നെടുപുഴയിൽ കോൾപാടത്ത് മിനി ബോട്ട് മുങ്ങി രണ്ടുപേരെ കാണാതായി. മൂന്നുപേർ നീന്തിക്കയറി. പാടത്തെ വളർത്ത് മീനിന് തീറ്റ കൊടുക്കാൻ അഞ്ചുപേർ ചേർന്ന് ബോട്ടിൽ കോൾ പാടത്തേക്ക് പോയതായിരുന്നു.
പാടത്തിന് നടുവിൽ വെച്ച് ബോട്ട് മുങ്ങി. മൂന്നുപേർ നീന്തിക്കയറി, രണ്ടുപേരെ കാണാതായി, അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേനയെത്തി തിരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുകയാണ്. നെടുപുഴ മല്ലിത്തറ കടവിൽ രാത്രി എട്ടുമണിയോടെ ആയിരുന്നു സംഭവം നടന്നത്.
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