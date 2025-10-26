വീട്ടുവാതിൽ തകർത്ത് വീട്ടമ്മയെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതര സംസ്ഥാന ​തൊഴിലാളി പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 9:56 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Oct 2025 9:56 PM IST
വീട്ടുവാതിൽ തകർത്ത് വീട്ടമ്മയെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതര സംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - migrant labour arrested on charge of trespassing into house
Listen to this Article
പന്തളം: വീടിന്റെ കതക് ചവിട്ടിപ്പൊളിച്ച് വീട്ടമ്മയെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച അതിഥി തൊഴിലാളിയെ നാട്ടുകാർ പിടികൂടി പോലീസിലേൽപ്പിച്ചു. പന്തളം കുരമ്പാല ഭാഗത്ത് ഫാമിൽ ജോലിനോക്കുന്ന ബിജി ജോയിയാണ് പൊലീസിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്.
മുക്കോടി ഭാഗത്തുള്ള വീട്ടിലാണ് ഇയാൾ അതിക്രമിച്ച് കയറാൻ ശ്രമം നടത്തിയത്. ഇന്ന് രാത്രി ഏഴരയോടുകൂടിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story