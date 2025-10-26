Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    26 Oct 2025 9:56 PM IST
    26 Oct 2025 9:56 PM IST

    വീട്ടുവാതിൽ തകർത്ത് വീട്ടമ്മയെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതര സംസ്ഥാന ​തൊഴിലാളി പിടിയിൽ

    വീട്ടുവാതിൽ തകർത്ത് വീട്ടമ്മയെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഇതര സംസ്ഥാന ​തൊഴിലാളി പിടിയിൽ
    പന്തളം: വീടിന്റെ കതക് ചവിട്ടിപ്പൊളിച്ച് വീട്ടമ്മയെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച അതിഥി തൊഴിലാളിയെ നാട്ടുകാർ പിടികൂടി പോലീസിലേൽപ്പിച്ചു. പന്തളം കുരമ്പാല ഭാഗത്ത് ഫാമിൽ ജോലിനോക്കുന്ന ബിജി ജോയിയാണ് പൊലീസിന്റെ പിടിയിലായത്.

    മുക്കോടി ഭാഗത്തുള്ള വീട്ടിലാണ് ഇയാൾ അതിക്രമിച്ച് കയറാൻ ശ്രമം നടത്തിയത്. ഇന്ന് രാത്രി ഏഴരയോടുകൂടിയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    migrant labourTrespassingArrest
