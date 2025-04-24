Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Abdul Nayif
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 10:41 AM IST

    വടകര പുതിയ ബസ്റ്റാന്റിൽ മധ്യവയസ്കൻ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    വടകര: വടകര പുതിയ ബസ്റ്റാന്റിൽ മധ്യവയസ്കൻ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. പഴങ്കാവ് സ്വദേശി പവിത്രനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. രാവിലെ ബസ് സ്റ്റാന്റ് ഹോട്ടലിന് മുന്നിൽ കിടന്നുറങ്ങുന്നതാണെന്നാണ് കരുതിയത്. പിന്നീട് ഹോട്ടൽ ജീവനക്കാർ വിളിച്ചുണർത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിലാണ് മരിച്ചതായി തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞത്. വടകര പൊലീസെത്തി മൃതദേഹം വടകര ജില്ല ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    TAGS:Death NewsvatakaraKozhikode
    News Summary - Middle-aged man found dead at Vatakara new bus stand
