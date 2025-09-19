ഇൻഡക്ഷൻ കുക്കറിൽ നിന്ന് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് 51കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; കുക്കറിന് മുകളിൽ കെട്ടിപിടിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Sept 2025 2:28 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Sept 2025 2:28 PM IST
ഇൻഡക്ഷൻ കുക്കറിൽ നിന്ന് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് 51കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; കുക്കറിന് മുകളിൽ കെട്ടിപിടിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത് സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾtext_fields
News Summary - Middle-aged man dies after being shocked by induction cooker
കണ്ണൂർ: വീട്ടിൽ പാചകത്തിനിടെ ഇൻഡക്ഷൻ കുക്കറിൽ നിന്ന് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മധ്യവയസ്കന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. മുണ്ടേരി ഹരിജൻ കോളനി റോഡ് പാറക്കണ്ടി ഹൗസിൽ ഗോപാലന്റെ മകൻ കൊളപ്പറത്ത് മനോജാണ് (51) മരിച്ചത്.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.45ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾ വീട്ടിലെത്തിയപ്പോൾ ഇൻഡക്ഷൻ കുക്കറിൽ കെട്ടിപിടിച്ച് കിടക്കുന്ന രീതിയിലാണ് മനോജിനെ കണ്ടത്. ഉടൻ മനോജിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
