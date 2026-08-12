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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎം.ബി. രാജേഷിന്‍റെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 9:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 9:50 PM IST

    എം.ബി. രാജേഷിന്‍റെ സഹോദരൻ എം.ബി ബ്രിജേഷ് അന്തരിച്ചു

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    എം.ബി. രാജേഷിന്‍റെ സഹോദരൻ എം.ബി ബ്രിജേഷ് അന്തരിച്ചു
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     എം.ബി ബ്രിജേഷ്

     

    ചെർപ്പുളശ്ശേരി: ചളവറ കൈലിയാട് മാമ്പറ്റ വീട്ടിൽ ബാലകൃഷ്ണൻ നായരുടെ മകൻ എം.ബി. ബ്രിജേഷ് (51) നിര്യാതനായി. മുൻമന്ത്രിയും സി.പി.എം നേതാവുമായ എം.ബി. രാജേഷിന്‍റെ സഹോദരനാണ്. അസുഖബാധിതനായി കൊച്ചിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    മൃതദേഹം പഠനത്തിനായി തൃശൂർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിന് കൈമാറി. മാതാവ് രമണി, ഭാര്യ ശതഭറായ്, സഹോദരി എം.ബി. സംഘമിത്ര (അധ്യാപിക ചളവറ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾ).

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    TAGS:Kerala NewsObituary
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