Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2025 11:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2025 11:32 PM IST

    മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര​ൻ രൂപേഷിനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി

    Maoist Roopesh,
    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: വി​യ്യൂ​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​കാ​ല നി​രാ​ഹാ​രം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര​ൻ രൂ​പേ​ഷി​നെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല മോ​ശ​മാ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    ‘ബ​ന്ധി​ത​രു​ടെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള ത​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ നോ​വ​ലി​ന് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണാ​നു​മ​തി നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഈ ​മാ​സം 22 മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് രൂ​പേ​ഷ് നി​രാ​ഹാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​നു​മ​തി തേ​ടി അ​ഞ്ച് മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ജ​യി​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:MaoistMaoist Roopesh
