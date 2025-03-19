Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2025 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2025 7:47 AM IST

    മ​ങ്കൊമ്പിന്‍റെ സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന്

    മ​ങ്കൊമ്പിന്‍റെ സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന്
    കൊ​ച്ചി: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച ഗാ​ന​ര​ച​യി​താ​വ്​ മ​​ങ്കൊ​മ്പ്​ ഗോ​പാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍റെ സം​സ്കാ​രം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ട്ര​സ്റ്റ്​ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലാ​ണ്. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തു​മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ടൗ​ൺ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ പൊ​തു​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് വെ​ക്കും.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തൈ​ക്കൂ​ട​ത്തെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും. ര​ണ്ടു​മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ തൃ​പ്പൂ​ണി​ത്തു​റ പൊ​തു​ശ്‌​മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ സം​സ്കാ​രം. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ അ​ന്ത്യം. വൈ​റ്റി​ല തൈ​ക്കൂ​ട​ത്ത്​ ‘ല​ക്ഷാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന’ വീ​ട്ടി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം.

    TAGS:funeral todayFuneral CeremonyObituary NewsMankombu Gopalakrishnan
    News Summary - Mankombu Gopalakrishnan's funeral today.
