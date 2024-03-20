പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 March 2024 4:18 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 March 2024 4:25 PM GMT
പത്തനംതിട്ടയിൽ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Pathanamthitta
പത്തനംതിട്ട: കല്ലാറ്റിൽ മീൻ പിടിക്കാൻ പോയ സംഘത്തിലെ ഒരാൾ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. തണ്ണിത്തോട് ഏഴാന്തല സ്വദേശി ദിലീപ് (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. രാത്രി എട്ടു മണിയോടെ കല്ലാറ്റിൽ ഏഴാന്തല ഭാഗത്താണ് സംഭവം.
ദിലീപും സുഹൃത്ത് ഓമനക്കുട്ടനും ചേർന്നാണ് മീൻപിടിക്കാൻ പോയത്. ദിലീപിനെ ആന ആക്രമിച്ചതോടെ ഓമനക്കുട്ടൻ ഓടിരക്ഷപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. ഓമനക്കുട്ടനാണ് ദിലീപിനെ ആന ആക്രമിച്ച വിവരം നാട്ടുകാരെ അറിയിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story