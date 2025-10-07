Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Oct 2025 12:45 PM IST

    മട്ടാഞ്ചേരിയിൽ നടുറോഡില്‍ യുവാവിന് കുത്തേറ്റു; മുൻവൈരാഗ്യത്തിൽ കുത്തിയത് എട്ട് തവണ

    മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി: നടുറോഡില്‍ യുവാവിനെ കുത്തിപ്പരിക്കേല്‍പ്പിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി ബിനുവിനാണ് (36) കുത്തേറ്റത്. കൊച്ചി സ്വദേശിയായ ഇര്‍ഫാനാണ് കുത്തിയതെന്ന് പൊലിസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിയോടെ കൂവപ്പാടം കവലയിലാണ് സംഭവം. മുന്‍ വൈരാഗ്യമാണ് അക്രമണത്തിന് കാരണം. ബിനുവിന് എട്ടോളം കുത്തുകളേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇയാളെ എറണാകുളത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ഇര്‍ഫാനെ മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി പൊലിസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. പ്രതിയുമായി സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് പൊലീസ് തെളിവെടുപ്പ് നടത്തി.

    News Summary - man stabbed eight times in the middle of the road in Kochi
