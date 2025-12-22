Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    22 Dec 2025 11:05 AM IST
    22 Dec 2025 11:05 AM IST

    ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി മരിച്ചു

    ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി മരിച്ചു
    ചെങ്ങമനാട് (അങ്കമാലി): നെടുവന്നൂർ റെയിൽവേ ഗേറ്റിന് സമീപം ട്രെയിൻ തട്ടി ചെങ്ങമനാട് സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. ചെങ്ങമനാട് പുതുവാശ്ശേരി കുന്നുമ്മേൽ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ ഡ്രൈവർ ചെല്ലപ്പന്റെ മകൻ ബിജു (49) മരിച്ചു.

    ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ 1.20 ഓടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. അമ്മ: രുഗ്മിണി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബിനു, ബീന.

    മൃതദേഹം കളമശ്ശേരി മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. സംസ്കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    X