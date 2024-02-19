Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    നിലാമുറ്റത്ത് ലോറിയിടിച്ച് പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു

    നിലാമുറ്റത്ത് ലോറിയിടിച്ച് പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു
    അബു

    ഇരിക്കൂർ: ഇരിക്കൂർ നിലാമുറ്റത്തിന് സമീപം ലോറിയും സ്കൂട്ടറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് പരിക്കേറ്റയാൾ മരിച്ചു. നിലാമുറ്റം തോട്ടിലെ ഭാഗം കിണാക്കൂൽ വയൽപാത്തിൽ ഹൗസിൽ മടയന്റെ വളപ്പിൽ അബു (78) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അഞ്ചരക്കണ്ടി മൈലുള്ളിമൊട്ട സ്വദേശിയാണ്.

    രണ്ടാഴ്ച മുമ്പായിരുന്നു അപകടം. പരിക്കേറ്റ അബു ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: കെ.വി. റൈഹാനത്ത്. മക്കൾ: ഹസീബ, ഷാനിബ, നുസൈബ. മരുമക്കൾ: കമാൽ, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ അലി.


