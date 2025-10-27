Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    27 Oct 2025 12:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 12:22 PM IST

    വർക് ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലിക്കിടെ മിന്നലേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

    വർക് ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലിക്കിടെ മിന്നലേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു
    അങ്കമാലി: മൂക്കന്നൂരിൽ മിന്നലേറ്റ് അന്തർ സംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു. പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ സ്വദേശി കോക്കൻ മിസ്ത്രിയാണ് (36) മരിച്ചത്.

    മൂക്കന്നൂർ എം.എ.ജി.ജെ ആശുപത്രിക്ക് സമീപത്തെ വർക്ക്ഷോപ്പിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ഉടനെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകിയെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. മൃതദേഹം ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ.

    lightning death
