Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2025 7:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2025 7:33 PM IST

    മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

    കൊടുവള്ളി: മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നയാൾ മരിച്ചു. വാവാട് മാട്ടാപൊയിൽ കെ.കെ. രതീഷ് (44) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഈങ്ങാപ്പുഴ സൗത്ത് മലോറത്ത് റേഷൻ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കെ.കെ. രാമൂട്ടി (ആദ്യകാല റേഷൻ വ്യാപാരി). അമ്മ: സുമതി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കെ.കെ. മനോജ്, പരേതയായ വിദ്യ.

    TAGS:JAUNDICEdeath newsjaundice Death
