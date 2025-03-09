മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 March 2025 7:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 March 2025 7:33 PM IST
മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - man died of jaundice in Koduvally
കൊടുവള്ളി: മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നയാൾ മരിച്ചു. വാവാട് മാട്ടാപൊയിൽ കെ.കെ. രതീഷ് (44) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഈങ്ങാപ്പുഴ സൗത്ത് മലോറത്ത് റേഷൻ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കെ.കെ. രാമൂട്ടി (ആദ്യകാല റേഷൻ വ്യാപാരി). അമ്മ: സുമതി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കെ.കെ. മനോജ്, പരേതയായ വിദ്യ.
