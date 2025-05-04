യുവാവ് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു 

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 May 2025 9:15 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 May 2025 9:10 PM IST
യുവാവ് ഷോക്കേറ്റ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - man died by electrick shock
ഹരിപ്പാട്: മോട്ടോറിൽ നിന്നും ഷോക്കേറ്റ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. കരുവാറ്റ പുത്തൻപുരയിടത്തിൽ സോമൻ-രോഹിണി ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൻ സുഭാഷാണ് (41) മരിച്ചത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം രാത്രി മീൻ പിടിക്കുന്നതിനായി മോട്ടോർ സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം. ഉടൻതന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഭാര്യ: ബിജുഷ. മക്കൾ: ആവണി, വൈദേഹി.
