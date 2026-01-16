വൈദികനെ വാഹനമിടിപ്പിച്ച്​ പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 8:50 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 8:50 PM IST
വൈദികനെ വാഹനമിടിപ്പിച്ച് പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Man arrested for injuring priest by hitting him with vehicle
Listen to this Article
പാലാ: വൈദികനെ വാഹനമിടിപ്പിച്ച് പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിലായി. മുത്തോലി സ്വദേശി പള്ളിപ്പറമ്പിൽതാഴെ പ്രകാശിനെയാണ് (63)അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. വാഹനവും കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.
കത്തോലിക്ക കോണ്ഗ്രസ് പാലാ രൂപത ഡയറക്ടര് ഡോ. ജോര്ജ് വര്ഗീസ് ഞാറക്കുന്നേലിനെയാണ് വാഹനമിടിപ്പിച്ച് പരിക്കേൽപിച്ചത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ 12ന് വൈകീട്ട് 6.45ന് പാലാ ബിഷപ് ഹൗസിനു മുന്നില്വെച്ചായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. വൈദികനെ ഇടിച്ച ശേഷം വാഹനം നിര്ത്താതെ പോകുകയായിരുന്നു. അന്വേഷണത്തിനൊടുവിലാണ് പ്രതിയെയും വാഹനവും പിടികൂടിയതെന്ന് പാലാ ഡിവൈ.എസ്.പി കെ. സദൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story