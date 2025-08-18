Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 10:35 AM IST

    നാലര വയസുകാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽ

    Sebastian
    അറസ്റ്റിലായ സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ

    മരട് (കൊച്ചി): മരടിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന നാലര വയസുകാരിയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽ. മരട് സ്വദേശി സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ (53) ആണ് മരട് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരേ കേസെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് സംഭവം. മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ കാണിച്ച് കുട്ടിയെ അടുത്ത് വിളിച്ച് പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത് റോഡിലൂടെ പോയ ആളാണ് കാണുകയായിരുന്നു. നാട്ടുകാർ പിടികൂടിയ പ്രതിയെ പൊലീസിനെ വിളിച്ചു വരുത്തി കൈമാറി.

    TAGS:maradugirlrapedArrest
    News Summary - Man arrested for attempting to rape four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Maradu Kochi
