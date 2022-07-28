ഡോക്ടറെയും സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ജീവനക്കാരെയും കൈയേറ്റം ചെയ്ത യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

പാലാ: ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഡോക്ടറെയും സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ജീവനക്കാരെയും കൈയേറ്റം ചെയ്ത കണ്ണൂർ ആലക്കാട് സൗത്ത് ഇല്ലിക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ ബിനുവിനെ (ബിനോയ്- 36) പാലാ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.ഏറെനാൾ ഇയാളുടെ കുടുംബം കാസർകോട്ട് ആയിരുന്നു താമസം.
ഡോക്ടറെയും സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ജീവനക്കാരെയും കൈയേറ്റം ചെയ്ത യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Man arrested for attacking doctor and security staff
