Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2022 4:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-07-28T10:07:50+05:30

    ഡോക്ടറെയും സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ജീവനക്കാരെയും കൈയേറ്റം ചെയ്ത യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Listen to this Article

    പാലാ: ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഡോക്ടറെയും സെക്യൂരിറ്റി ജീവനക്കാരെയും കൈയേറ്റം ചെയ്ത കണ്ണൂർ ആലക്കാട് സൗത്ത് ഇല്ലിക്കൽ വീട്ടിൽ ബിനുവിനെ (ബിനോയ്- 36) പാലാ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.ഏറെനാൾ ഇയാളുടെ കുടുംബം കാസർകോട്ട് ആയിരുന്നു താമസം.

