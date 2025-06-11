Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 11:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 11:27 AM IST

    മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യാപിതാവ്​ പി.എസ്​. അബു നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ps abu 987987
    cancel

    മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി: നടൻ മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യാപിതാവ് മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി​ സ്റ്റാർ ജങ്ഷൻ ഗിരിധർ ഐ ക്ലിനിക്കിന് സമീപം പായാട്ട് പറമ്പ് വീട്ടിൽ പി.എസ്. അബു (90) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ സുലൈമാൻ സാഹിബിൻ്റെ മകനാണ്.

    മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ആമിന. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ നബീസ. മക്കൾ: അസീസ്, സുൽഫത്ത്, റസിയ, സൗജത്ത്. മറ്റ്​ മരുമക്കൾ: സലീം, സൈനുദ്ദീൻ, ജമീസ് അസീബ്.

    ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടിന്​ കൊച്ചങ്ങാടി ചെമ്പിട്ടപള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MammoottyDeath NewsLatest NewsObituary
    News Summary - Mammootty's father-in-law PS Abu passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X