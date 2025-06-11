മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യാപിതാവ്​ പി.എസ്​. അബു നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2025 11:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2025 11:27 AM IST
മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യാപിതാവ് പി.എസ്. അബു നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Mammootty's father-in-law PS Abu passes away
മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി: നടൻ മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യാപിതാവ് മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി സ്റ്റാർ ജങ്ഷൻ ഗിരിധർ ഐ ക്ലിനിക്കിന് സമീപം പായാട്ട് പറമ്പ് വീട്ടിൽ പി.എസ്. അബു (90) നിര്യാതനായി. പരേതനായ സുലൈമാൻ സാഹിബിൻ്റെ മകനാണ്.
മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ആമിന. ഭാര്യ: പരേതയായ നബീസ. മക്കൾ: അസീസ്, സുൽഫത്ത്, റസിയ, സൗജത്ത്. മറ്റ് മരുമക്കൾ: സലീം, സൈനുദ്ദീൻ, ജമീസ് അസീബ്.
ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടിന് കൊച്ചങ്ങാടി ചെമ്പിട്ടപള്ളി ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
