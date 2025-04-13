ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
13 April 2025
13 April 2025
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali student dies in accident in Bengaluru
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തില് കോഴിക്കോട് നാദാപുരം വളയം സ്വദേശിയായ എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. വളയം ചുഴലിയിലെ വട്ടച്ചോലയില് പ്രദീപിന്റെ മകള് ശിവലയാണ് (20) മരിച്ചത്.
എൻജിനീയറിങ് രണ്ടാം വർഷ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയാണ് ശിവലയ. മാതാവ്: ചാത്തോത്ത് രജനി (ജിഷ). സഹോദരി: ശ്രീയുക്ത (ചാലക്കര എക്സല് സ്കൂള് വിദ്യാർഥിനി).
