Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 10:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 10:01 PM IST

    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    cancel

    ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ കോഴിക്കോട് നാദാപുരം വളയം സ്വദേശിയായ എൻജിനീയറിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. വളയം ചുഴലിയിലെ വട്ടച്ചോലയില്‍ പ്രദീപിന്റെ മകള്‍ ശിവലയാണ് (20) മരിച്ചത്.

    എൻജിനീയറിങ് രണ്ടാം വർഷ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയാണ് ശിവലയ. മാതാവ്: ചാത്തോത്ത് രജനി (ജിഷ). സഹോദരി: ശ്രീയുക്ത (ചാലക്കര എക്‌സല്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ വിദ്യാർഥിനി).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathBengaluru Newsbengaluru accidentMalayali student
    News Summary - Malayali student dies in accident in Bengaluru
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X