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Madhyamam
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    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥി മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍

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    Malayali Student Death
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    എം. ആദർശ്


    ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിയെ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. ആചാര്യ കോളജിലെ അവസാന വർഷ നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിയായ എം. ആദർശിനെയാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം റൂമിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    പിതാവ്: മാവേലിക്കര മുള്ളികുളങ്ങര പൂമംഗലം വീട്ടിൽ മനോജ്‌കുമാര്‍, മാതാവ്: ശ്രീജ. സഹോദരി: അമൃത ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ ബി.സി.എ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിയാണ്. വിക്ടോറിയ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പോസ്റ്റുമോര്‍ട്ടം നടത്തിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകും.

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    News Summary - Malayali nursing student found dead in Bengaluru
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