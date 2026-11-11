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ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാര്ഥി മരിച്ച നിലയില്text_fields
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News Summary - Malayali nursing student found dead in Bengaluru
ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാര്ഥിയെ മരിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തി. ആചാര്യ കോളജിലെ അവസാന വർഷ നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിയായ എം. ആദർശിനെയാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം റൂമിൽ മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
പിതാവ്: മാവേലിക്കര മുള്ളികുളങ്ങര പൂമംഗലം വീട്ടിൽ മനോജ്കുമാര്, മാതാവ്: ശ്രീജ. സഹോദരി: അമൃത ബംഗളൂരുവില് ബി.സി.എ വിദ്യാര്ഥിയാണ്. വിക്ടോറിയ ആശുപത്രിയില് പോസ്റ്റുമോര്ട്ടം നടത്തിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകും.
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