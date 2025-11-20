Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 1:45 PM IST

    ഇസ്രായേലിൽ മലയാളി യുവതി അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ഇസ്രായേലിൽ മലയാളി യുവതി അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
    ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി (കോട്ടയം): മലയാളി യുവതി ഇസ്രായേലിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി കുറിച്ചി തുരുത്തി മുട്ടത്തിൽ വിഷ്‌ണുവിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ശരണ്യ പ്രസന്നൻ (മാളു - 34) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇസ്രായേലിൽ ഹോം നഴ്സായിരുന്നു. കുറിച്ചി കല്ലുങ്കൽ പ്രസന്നന്റെയും ശോഭയുടെയും മകളാണ്.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നാണ് കുടുംബത്തിനു ലഭിച്ച വിവരം. എം.വി. വിജ്യൽ, എം.വി. വിഷ്‌ണ എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്.

    TAGS:Accident DeathIsraelmalayali nurseObituary
