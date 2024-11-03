മലമ്പുഴ ഡാം പരമാവധി ജലനിരപ്പിൽ; ഡാം ടോപ്പിൽ സഞ്ചാരികൾക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 4:40 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 4:40 PM GMT
മലമ്പുഴ ഡാം പരമാവധി ജലനിരപ്പിൽ; ഡാം ടോപ്പിൽ സഞ്ചാരികൾക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണംtext_fields
News Summary - Malampuzha Dam at maximum water level; Tourists are restricted at the dam top
പാലക്കാട്: മലമ്പുഴ ഡാം പരമാവധി ജലനിരപ്പായ 115.06 മീറ്ററിലെത്തിയതായി എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് എൻജിനീയർ അറിയിച്ചു. 2018നുശേഷം ആദ്യമായാണ് പരമാവധി ജലനിരപ്പിൽ എത്തുന്നത്. ഇതോടെ ജലത്തിന്റെ അളവ് ഡാമിന്റെ പൂർണ സംഭരണശേഷിയായ 226 ഘനയടിയായി.
ഡാമിന്റെ വൃഷ്ടിപ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ കനത്ത മഴയാണ് പെയ്യുന്നത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മലവെള്ളപ്പാച്ചിലുമുണ്ടായി. ഡാം ടോപ്പിലേക്കുള്ള വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളുടെ പ്രവേശനത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തി.
