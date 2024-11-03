Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    3 Nov 2024 4:40 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 4:40 PM GMT

    മലമ്പുഴ ഡാം പരമാവധി ജലനിരപ്പിൽ; ഡാം ടോപ്പിൽ സഞ്ചാരികൾക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം

    File

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: മ​ല​മ്പു​ഴ ഡാം ​പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി ജ​ല​നി​ര​പ്പാ​യ 115.06 മീ​റ്റ​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 2018നു​ശേ​ഷം ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി ജ​ല​നി​ര​പ്പി​ൽ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ജ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ള​വ് ഡാ​മി​ന്റെ പൂ​ർ​ണ സം​ഭ​ര​ണ​ശേ​ഷി​യാ​യ 226 ഘ​ന​യ​ടി​യാ​യി.

    ഡാ​മി​ന്റെ വൃ​ഷ്ടി​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യാ​ണ് പെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം മ​ല​വെ​ള്ള​പ്പാ​ച്ചി​ലു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഡാം ​ടോ​പ്പി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Malampuzha DamPalakakd News
    News Summary - Malampuzha Dam at maximum water level; Tourists are restricted at the dam top
