മകരവിളക്ക് മഹോത്സവത്തിന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച നടതുറക്കും

Posted Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 3:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 3:38 PM IST
മകരവിളക്ക് മഹോത്സവത്തിന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച നടതുറക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - Makaravilak festival will be inaugurated on Monday
ശബരിമല: മകരവിളക്ക് മഹോത്സവത്തിനായി ഡിസംബർ 30 തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലിന് ശബരിമല ശ്രീധർമ്മശാസ്താ ക്ഷേത്ര നട തുറക്കും. തന്ത്രി കണ്ഠരര് രാജീവരുടെ സാനിധ്യത്തിൽ മേൽശാന്തി എസ്. അരുൺ കുമാർ നമ്പൂതിരി നടതുറക്കും.
മേൽശാന്തി സന്നിധാനത്തെ ആഴിയിൽ അഗ്നി പകർന്ന ശേഷം തീർത്ഥാടകർക്ക് പതിനെട്ടാം പടി ചവിട്ടി ദർശനം നടത്താം. മണ്ഡലപൂജകൾ കഴിഞ്ഞ് ഡിസംബർ 26ന് രാത്രി 10ന് ഹരിവരാസനം പാടി നടയടച്ചിരുന്നു.
