Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightമാടമ്പ് കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടൻ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 May 2025 11:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 May 2025 11:04 PM IST

    മാടമ്പ് കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടൻ പുസ്‌കാരം ആഷാമേനോന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മാടമ്പ് കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടൻ പുസ്‌കാരം ആഷാമേനോന്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ഷാ​മേ​നോ​ൻ

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: ത​പ​സ്യ ക​ലാ​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ മാ​ട​മ്പ് കു​ഞ്ഞു​കു​ട്ട​ൻ സ്മ‌ാ​ര​ക പു​ര​സ്‌​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ നി​രൂ​പ​ക​ൻ ആ​ഷാ​മേ​നോ​ൻ അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​യി. 25,000 രൂ​പ​യും പ്ര​ശ​സ്‌​തി​പ​ത്ര​വും ഫ​ല​ക​വും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്ക‌ാ​രം.

    ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റി​ന് പ​ക​ൽ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഡോ. ​എ​സ്.​കെ. വ​സ​ന്ത​ൻ പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ന​ൽ​കും. ത​പ​സ്യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പ്ര​ഫ. പി.​ജി. ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ്, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി.​സി. സു​രേ​ഷ്, ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പ്ര​ഫ. ടി.​പി. സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Asha Menon
    News Summary - Madamb Kunjukuttan Award will be presented to Asha Menon
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X