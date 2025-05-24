Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 May 2025 11:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 May 2025 11:04 PM IST
News Summary - Madamb Kunjukuttan Award will be presented to Asha Menon
തൃശൂർ: തപസ്യ കലാസാഹിത്യവേദിയുടെ മാടമ്പ് കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടൻ സ്മാരക പുരസ്കാരത്തിന് സാഹിത്യ നിരൂപകൻ ആഷാമേനോൻ അർഹനായി. 25,000 രൂപയും പ്രശസ്തിപത്രവും ഫലകവും അടങ്ങുന്നതാണ് പുരസ്കാരം.
ജൂൺ ആറിന് പകൽ മൂന്നിന് സാഹിത്യ അക്കാദമി ഹാളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ ഡോ. എസ്.കെ. വസന്തൻ പുരസ്കാരം നൽകും. തപസ്യ സംസ്ഥാന വർക്കിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് പ്രഫ. പി.ജി. ഹരിദാസ്, ജോയന്റ് ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സി.സി. സുരേഷ്, ജില്ല പ്രസിഡന്റ് പ്രഫ. ടി.പി. സുധാകരൻ എന്നിവർ വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
