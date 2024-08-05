Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വയനാടിന്​ യൂസുഫലിയുടെ അഞ്ചുകോടി

    കൊ​ച്ചി: ഉ​രു​ള്‍പൊ​ട്ട​ല്‍ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ല്‍ കെ​ടു​തി​ക​ള്‍ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന് കൈ​ത്താ​ങ്ങു​മാ​യി ലു​ലു ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ര്‍മാ​ന്‍ എം.​എ. യൂ​സു​ഫ​ലി. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ഞ്ചു​കോ​ടി രൂ​പ കൈ​മാ​റി. മു​ണ്ട​ക്കൈ, ചൂ​ര​ല്‍മ​ല മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് സ​ഹാ​യം. യൂ​സു​ഫ​ലി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ലു​ലു ഗ്രൂ​പ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ‍ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ആ​ന്‍ഡ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ എം.​എ. നി​ഷാ​ദ്, ലു​ലു ഗ്രൂ​പ് റീ​ജ​ന​ല്‍ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ര്‍ ജോ​യ് ഷ​ഡാ​ന​ന്ദ​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ ചേ​ര്‍ന്നാ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ന് തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Wayanad LandslideMA Yusufali
    News Summary - MA Yusufali to extend Rs 5 Cr for Wayanad Relief
