എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

27 April 2024 7:46 AM GMT
27 April 2024 7:52 AM GMT
എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - LSS, USS Result published
2024-ലെ എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. വിശദമായ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പരീക്ഷ ഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: (www.pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in)
