Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഎൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2024 7:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 7:52 AM GMT

    എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    lss, uss
    cancel

    2024-ലെ എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. വിശദമായ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പരീക്ഷ ഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: (www.pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in)

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ussLSS exam
    News Summary - LSS, USS Result published
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X