വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങി ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു, വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നീണ്ടനിര

Posted Ondate_range 2 Aug 2025 9:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Aug 2025 9:07 AM IST
വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങി ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു, വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നീണ്ടനിരtext_fields
News Summary - Lorry stuck at Wayanad pass, traffic disrupted, long queue of vehicles
വൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് ചുരത്തിലെ ആറാം വളവിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് വൻ ഗതാഗത തടസം. വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നീണ്ട നിരയാണ് ഇരുവശത്തും രൂപപ്പെട്ടത്.
ലോറി വളവിൽ റോഡിന് കുറുകെ കിടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഒരു വശത്തു കൂടി മാത്രമേ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കടത്തി വിടാൻ കഴിയുന്നുള്ളൂ. രാവിലെ സമയമായതിനാൽ ഓഫീസ്, സ്കൂൾ സമയമായതിനാൽ നിരവധി യാത്രക്കാരാണ് വഴിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയത്.
ഗതാഗത തടസം നീക്കാൻ ഊർജിത ശ്രമം നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
