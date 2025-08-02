Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightവയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ലോറി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2025 9:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2025 9:07 AM IST

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങി ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു, വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നീണ്ടനിര

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങി ഗതാഗതം തടസപ്പെട്ടു, വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നീണ്ടനിര
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ ലോറി

    വൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് ചുരത്തിലെ ആറാം വളവിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് വൻ ഗതാഗത തടസം. വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നീണ്ട നിരയാണ് ഇരുവശത്തും രൂപപ്പെട്ടത്.

    ലോറി വളവിൽ റോഡിന് കുറുകെ കിടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഒരു വശത്തു കൂടി മാത്രമേ വാഹനങ്ങൾ കടത്തി വിടാൻ കഴിയുന്നുള്ളൂ. രാവിലെ സമയമായതിനാൽ ഓഫീസ്, സ്കൂൾ സമയമായതിനാൽ നിരവധി യാത്രക്കാരാണ് വഴിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയത്.

    ഗതാഗത തടസം നീക്കാൻ ഊർജിത ശ്രമം നടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:lorryThamarasseryPasswayanad churamWayanad
    News Summary - Lorry stuck at Wayanad pass, traffic disrupted, long queue of vehicles
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X