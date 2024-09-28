Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 5:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 5:02 PM GMT

    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ചരക്കു ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞു; ഗതാഗത തടസ്സം

    churam accident 98798a
    വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ഏഴാം വളവിന് സമീപം ചരക്കു ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞപ്പോൾ 

    വൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് ചുരത്തിൽ ഏഴാം വളവിന് സമീപം ചരക്കു ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞ് ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു. രാത്രി എട്ടു മണിയോടെയാണ് ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞത്. നൂറുകണക്കിന് വാഹനങ്ങളാണ് ചുരത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങികിടക്കുന്നത്.

    TAGS:lorry accidentwayanad churam
