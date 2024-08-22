Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Wayanad vythiri
    vythiri
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 9:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 9:49 AM GMT

    എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി രണ്ടു യുവാക്കൾ പിടിയിൽ

    വൈത്തിരി: എം.ഡി.എം.എയുമായി രണ്ടു യുവാക്കളെ വൈത്തിരി പൊലീസ് പട്രോളിംഗിനിടെ പിടികൂടി. 6.70 ഗ്രാം മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി അജ്മൽ റിസ്‍വാൻ (26), ഒ.എ. അഫ്സൽ എന്നിവരെയാണ് സി.ഐ അനിൽകുമാറിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള വൈത്തിരി പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്.

    TAGS:MDMA
    News Summary - Two youths arrested with MDMA
