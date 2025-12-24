Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 10:47 AM IST
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 10:47 AM IST

    ചുരത്തിൽ വീണ്ടും യാത്രാ ദുരിതം; വളവിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങി ഗതാഗതം നിലച്ചു

    ചുരത്തിൽ വീണ്ടും യാത്രാ ദുരിതം; വളവിൽ ലോറി കുടുങ്ങി ഗതാഗതം നിലച്ചു
    ചുരത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ ലോറി

    വൈത്തിരി: വയനാട് താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ ആറാം വളവിൽ ചരക്കുലോറി കുടുങ്ങി മണിക്കൂറുകൾ ഗതാഗതം സ്തംഭിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ടേമുക്കാലിനാണ് ആറാം വളവു തിരിയുന്നതിനിടെ ചരക്കുലോറി കുടുങ്ങിയത്. ഇതോടെ ചെറുവാഹനങ്ങൾ മാത്രം ഒറ്റവരിയായി നീങ്ങി.

    ചുരത്തിൽ നീണ്ട ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്കാണ് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടത്. ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 നാണ് ക്രയിൻ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ലോറി നീക്കിയത്. ഈ സമയം ലക്കിടി മുതൽ ഒന്നാം വളവു വരെ വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ നിര നീണ്ടു. പിന്നീട് വാഹനങ്ങളുടെ തിരക്കുകാരണം രൂക്ഷമായ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്കും അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നരയോടെയാണ് വാഹന ഗതാഗതം സാധാരണ നിലയിലായത്.

    TAGS:PassTravel troubleWayanad
    News Summary - The lorry got stuck on the curve, bringing traffic to a standstill in pass
