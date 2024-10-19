Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sultan Bathery
    Posted On
    19 Oct 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 Oct 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    മെ​ത്താ​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​നു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മെ​ത്താ​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​നു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    ഫി​റോ​സ് അ​സ്‌​ലം

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി: മെ​ത്താ​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​ൻ ല​ഹ​രി​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. മ​ല​പ്പു​റം പൊ​ന്മു​ണ്ടം നാ​ലു ക​ണ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഫി​റോ​സ് അ​സ്‌​ലം (33)നെ​യാ​ണ് ബ​ത്തേ​രി പൊ​ലീ​സും ജി​ല്ല ല​ഹ​രി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ സ്ക്വാ​ഡും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. മു​ത്ത​ങ്ങ പൊ​ലീ​സ് എ​യ്ഡ് പോ​സ്റ്റി​നു സ​മീ​പം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് 0.98 ഗ്രാം ​മെ​ത്താ​ഫി​റ്റ​മി​നു​മാ​യി ഇ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​വും ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsWayanad NewsArrest
