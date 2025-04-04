Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightLocal Newschevron_rightWayanadchevron_rightSultan Batherychevron_rightഎം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി...
    Sultan Bathery
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2025 9:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2025 9:08 AM IST

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ള്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ള്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശ്രീ​രാ​ഗ്,സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ന്‍

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബ​ത്തേ​രി: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. കു​പ്പാ​ടി, കാ​രാ​യി കാ​ര​ക്ക​ണ്ടി വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ കെ. ​ശ്രീ​രാ​ഗ് (22), ചീ​രാ​ല്‍, താ​ഴ​ത്തൂ​ര്‍, അ​ര്‍മാ​ട​യി​ല്‍ വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ഫ്‌​വാ​ന്‍(19) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ബ​ത്തേ​രി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    പൊ​ന്‍കു​ഴി​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. കെ.​എ​ല്‍ 05 ഡി 756 ​കാ​റി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ 0.89 ഗ്രാം ​എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ ക​ട​ത്താ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wayanad NewsMDMAdrug bust
    News Summary - Youth arrested with MDMA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X